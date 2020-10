Ulta Just Dropped A Massive 50%-Off Sale On All Hair Products

If none of those pique your interest or hair needs, you can still save. On Ulta Beauty's landing page, you'll find a full calendar of hair-exclusive deals dropping in the coming days and weeks — and there are more than a few highlights. This Saturday, October 10th, Bumble & Bumble's cult-favorite Invisible Hair Oil goes on sale along with a BedHead hair crimper (which might be good to have on hand for this year's Zoom Halloween ). Then on October 15th, you can snag DevaCurl's hand-shaped diffuser attachment and select styling products from the brand on super sale. The best deal of them all is happening on Sunday, October, 18th, when the luxe T3 hairdryer (a beauty editor favorite ) will be price-chopped by half.