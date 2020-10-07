The R29 Home Collection Is 30% Off On Amazon (All Month Long)

It's a good day to be both a Prime member and an R29 devotee. We just caught wind that Amazon is discounting our very own home decor collection for the entire month of October. Yes, everything. That includes our ultra-plush quilts, 100% cotton bath towels, tie-dye comforters, and so much more. Every one of our pieces can be purchased for 30% off — so long as you're a Prime member. And, since Prime Day will be here in less than a week, there's double the incentive to sign up for a 30-day free membership trial if you've yet to join the club.
Refinery29's Home collection is brimming with vibrant bedding and bath essentials ready to add a statement to any minimalist's or maximalist's home — and, designed in partnership with VCNY New York, the entirety of the collection is curated by women for women. With all the time we've been spending between four walls as of late, a colorful sprucing up sounds like the perfect way to bring a little joy into our spaces. Click ahead for a look at some of our absolute favorite pieces — or, head straight to Amazon and browse the full collection on your own.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.
