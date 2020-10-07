Why Kerry Washington Is Done “Moisturizing For The Red Carpet”

It's why Washington says there is no better time to embrace and celebrate Black beauty. "To acknowledge our beauty right now is important because systemic racism and oppression have long taught us not to," she says. "We've been taught to reject our skin, our features, and our curls, and saying 'no' to those ideals right now is powerful." The actress has embraced more makeup-free and natural-hair days, but makes it a point to highlight the power of choice. "A blow-dry and press is fun, too, but I can also wear my curls with freedom," she says.