Did Chris Harrison Just Invite Chrishell Stause To Be The Bachelorette?

Since the chaotic events of the third season of Selling Sunset, fans of the show have been very invested in Chrishell Stause’s personal life — including Chris Harrison. In an interview with Refinery29, the longtime Bachelor host revealed he too wants to see the reality star find love, and he just might know of a way to make that happen.
In season three of the hit Netflix reality show, we watched in disbelief as Stause’s marriage to This Is Us star Justin Hartley fell apart with one TMZ article. According to the soap actress, she was alerted via text to the news that her then-husband was filing for divorce just minutes before the divorce documents were submitted. The breakup was heartbreaking for Stause, who spent the rest of the season trying to deal with the public fallout of her long-term relationship.
A year later, Stause has bounced back from the breakup, and she’s got a lot going for herself these days. In addition to continuing her work at the Oppenheim Group — whether we’ll see that work onscreen for a fourth season is still up in the air — the Selling Sunset star is also currently showing out on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. We're only three episodes into the 29th season, but Stause and her partner Gleb Savchenko are killing it on the dance floor.
The godfather of Bachelor Nation has taken notice. First and foremost, he's rooting for former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, but Harrison also has his eye on Stause.
"I am a Dancing fan and watching my girl Kaitlyn crush it," Harrison told Refinery29. "So I’ve gotten to know Chrishell from that. She is fantastic."
Fantastic enough to be, I don't know...the Bachelorette? Harrison isn't saying yes, but he's also not saying no.
"You never know!" continued the reality host. "Never say never with The Bachelor and Bachelorette."
How would Stause fare as the leading lady of the reality dating show? If you ask me, pretty well! For one thing, she's no stranger to having cameras follow her around, even in her most vulnerable moments. Plus, she's definitely got love on the brain right now. The Selling Sunset star recently shared that she's single and ready to mingle.
“It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,″ she told People . ″It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″
Like being drafted for The Bachelorette? Yeah...crazier things have happened. And I, for one, would like to see it.