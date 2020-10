Searches For “Schadenfreude” Spike 30,500% After Trump Announces COVID Diagnosis

Sometimes in the middle of a pandemic, people just need a word for feeling pleasure based on somebody else's pain — and on October 2, a whole lot of people needed that word . Now, if you were a theater kid in the 2000s you know the word "schadenfreude" because a puppet sang about it, but according to Merriam-Webster , the day Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis this German-derived term was the highest searched word by a large margin. In fact, lookups for schadenfreude went up 30,500% overnight.