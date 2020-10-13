Prime Day’s Most Worth-It Home Steals, Right This Way

You can easily get lost within the online jungle that is Amazon. This mega-site is bursting at the virtual seams with seemingly infinite pages worth of everything from snack staples to tech gadgets, beauty goodies, surprising fashion finds, and really good decor scores. If you're already a diehard Amazon devotee, then you may already possess the savvy-shopper knowledge that the real butter for your bargain-hunting bread gets churned on Prime Day — especially when it comes to the wild world of big home markdowns.
Get lost in the dense deal canopy of office chairs, affordable bedding staples, oddly-inexpensive-but-still-really-chic decor pieces, that blender you’ve been eyeing since last Christmas, and then some that will add an Emeril-worthy BAM or Joanna-Gaines-level cozy vibe to your space. Click into the affordable homeware and majorly marked-down kitchen tools that are most worth adding to cart this Amazon Prime Day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.