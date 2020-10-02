Demi Lovato’s Ex Compares Himself To Pete Davidson After Ariana Grande Breakup

Celebrity breakups are notoriously messy, but Demi Lovato's recent breakup seems to be really getting out of hand. Her ex-fiancé, Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, won't quit expressing his public outrage on Instagram, and now he has dragged Ariana Grande into this heartbreak quagmire.
In July, the singer announced that she was engaged to Ehrich, who she had been dating for a few months during the pandemic, calling him her "soulmate."
Earlier in September, however, Ehrich's old tweets were unearthed in which he compared Lovato to Selena Gomez in a very unfavorable way. When they broke up soon after (although not necessarily because of), the actor said that he had learned about their breakup through "a tabloid" and not from his ex-herself, which Lovato maintains is false.
Advertisement
On September 30, however, Lovato released an emotional song called "Still Have Me" about their breakup. A teary Ehrich took to Instagram again to accuse Lovato of making their relationship and subsequent split a "calculated PR stunt."
max ehrich trying to drag ariana by saying pete was right and dragging demi on his live shows his true character i'm literally disgusted pic.twitter.com/6T47P7CNV2— ˗ˏˋ 𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍 (𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙮 𝙨𝙯𝙣) ˎˊ˗ (@breathinlovatic) October 2, 2020
“It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” he said on his Instagram Live. “Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”
The Pete Davidson drama he's referring to is about a rumor that circulated after the SNL comedian's break-up with his then-fiancé Ariana Grande. While the two had publicly said they had parted ways amicably, there was speculation on social media that the reason for their split was because Davidson had allegedly been sending "intimate photos" of him and Grande to her ex, the late rapper Mac Miller "in order to end the rapper's hopes of getting back together with her." The rumor, however, was quickly reported to be unfounded.
Ehrich was comparing those rumors, which he believed to be a "PR stunt" for the couple, to his current situation with his ex. He ended the livestream by saying that he felt "used."
“I was in love. The whole world should f–king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used," said Ehrich. "But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”