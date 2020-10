"Chrissy is letting [those who have dealt with loss] know that you don’t have to be afraid about making your loss public," says Georgia Witkin, PhD , head of patient services development at Progyny and assistant professor of psychiatry and Ob/Gyn and reproductive sciences at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. "You don’t have to be afraid about letting people know how you feel so that they don’t have to ask." Dr. Witkin points out that even if you don’t want to share as publicly as Teigen, her openness is showing that grieving parents have permission to say, "It’s too early for me to talk about it, but thank you for caring," to those who ask.