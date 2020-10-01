Oat Milk Has Made Its Way Into IPAs — What Will Hipsters Say?

Before its nationwide launch next year, Hazy-O! will be available for a limited time starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow, October 2. The company will be selling it on draft at the Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats and Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton, Delaware, and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans from its Rehoboth location. Even if the hipsters don't take to it, those of us who are already devoted fans of oat milk can unwind with it at the end of a tough day. Finally, both our mornings and our nights can be filled with oat milk.