16 Beauty Products Lily Collins Actually Wore In Emily In Paris

After her first friend in Paris, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) , tells her that she "looks American," Cooper starts to evolve her style. Her waves get a little smoother, her lipstick gets a little deeper, and her fashion shifts from wild prints to a monochrome palette that wouldn't look as out of place on the Metro. "She was girly and already had a sense of perfection. Naturally, she became a bit more sophisticated," the show's Paris-based lead makeup artist, Aurélie Payen, tells me. "All the details concerning her makeup, her hair, her clothes had to be at the top of fashion as she lived in Paris, the city of fashion."