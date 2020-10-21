The Coziest Costume Of 2020 Is Taylor Swift-Inspired, Duh

Leave it to Taylor Swift to give us endless inspiration for Halloween with her latest album, folklore. It's simple yet beautiful. Also, her style choices are consistently made up of cute and cozy pieces that we love as things finally cool down and settle into fall.
If you're looking to blend in some pieces you already own or use your Halloween costume as an excuse to do a little non-spooky shopping as well, this is the perfect opportunity. After all, there is a whole song devoted to referencing a favorite cardigan. If that doesn't scream cozy Halloween, we don't know what does.
To channel folklore Swift, think warm knits, mixed prints, small lace details, barely-there makeup that feels more like a flush than a full face, and romantic details like messy braided updos and slip dresses. According to Swift, she styled the entire shoot for her newest album herself including her hair and makeup.
For those of us that have been watching a lot of TikTok over the last several months, the whole look takes major notes from "cottagecore." For those a little less familiar with the TikTok trend, it is equal parts baking, nature walks, and simpler times.
Bonus: if you're quarantined with a few of your friends, this could be a great addition to a group costume chronicling the different style and musical eras of Swift.
