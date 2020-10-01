Your October Horoscope Is Here

Prepare to wide the emotional wave this October: We're in store for a month of shifting energies. On October 1 at 5:05 p.m. EST, the Moon waxes full in energetic Aries. This Harvest Moon will bring hidden thoughts to light and allow us to understand what no longer serves us, and with the moon opposing Libra, we're asked to consider how our relationships support us. It may be time to switch up our priorities. Small yet mighty Pluto stations direct in persistent Capricorn on October 4. He's given us the chance to reflect on the current power structures we work in during his backward motion. As Pluto moves direct, we have the opportunity to make real changes that support our new perspectives. While it feels as though things are just heating up, we're asked to slow our thoughts and protect our energy when messenger Mercury stations retrograde in analytical Scorpio on October 13. We can use this transit to investigate our purpose and take time to understand our inner thoughts and desires. It could feel as though people are extra hard to read during this transit, but this provides a chance to create stronger boundaries.
The emotion-ruling Moon begins a new phase in friendly Libra On October 16 at 3:31 p.m. EST. It’s a good time to set an intention, especially about how we collaborate with others. We're ready to get in tune with our desires starting October 22, when the Sun makes his way into strategic Scorpio. There's no time to beat around the bush during this transit; we're not in the mood for superficial interactions and crave intimacy. We’re also drawn to mystery, making it a fun time to do something like invest in a secret hobby.
This month will host a second Full Moon, on October 31 — making it a Halloween to remember. This Blue Moon waxes full in warmhearted Taurus at 10:49 a.m. EST. Our attention may be called to how we can create better stability for ourselves to enjoy our time together. As the Taurus Moon opposes Scorpio, we're asked to think about how we balance our needs against our desires.