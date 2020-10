Your October Horoscope Is Here

Prepare to wide the emotional wave this October: We're in store for a month of shifting energies. On October 1 at 5:05 p.m. EST, the Moon waxes full in energetic Aries. This Harvest Moon will bring hidden thoughts to light and allow us to understand what no longer serves us, and with the moon opposing Libra, we're asked to consider how our relationships support us. It may be time to switch up our priorities. Small yet mighty Pluto stations direct in persistent Capricorn on October 4. He's given us the chance to reflect on the current power structures we work in during his backward motion. As Pluto moves direct, we have the opportunity to make real changes that support our new perspectives. While it feels as though things are just heating up, we're asked to slow our thoughts and protect our energy when messenger Mercury stations retrograde in analytical Scorpio on October 13. We can use this transit to investigate our purpose and take time to understand our inner thoughts and desires. It could feel as though people are extra hard to read during this transit, but this provides a chance to create stronger boundaries.