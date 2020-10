Searching for your first professional job during an economic downturn so severe it’s being compared to the Great Depression is bad enough, but doing so during a pandemic? That’s nightmare territory. It’s also the exact dilemma that many young adults are facing right now. Even before the coronavirus, they weren’t entering the workforce in a time of great economic mobility. In fact, they were facing delays in getting started at all — Gen Z are less likely to be working than previous generations did at their age, in part because Americans are retiring later , which also means millennials are lingering in lower-level positions longer, making it harder for the youngest adults to find and keep jobs. Now, though, the numbers are particularly dire. In July, the national unemployment rate was around 10.2% . That same month, the unemployment rate for those between 16 to 24 years old was 18.5% . These unemployment numbers are even more stark when you consider that they don’t include everyone eligible to work, only those who are actively seeking work