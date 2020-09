This Beachy Beauty Brand Keeps Selling Out At Sephora

Up until that point, Liu had tried everything — from dietary changes to topical and oral steroids — to varying degrees of success, but she'd yet to see significant results. "A friend of mine's husband is a surfer, and he was using HoCL as an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory to heal his reef cuts," Liu says. "My friend said, 'I think this could help your skin.'" She noticed an improvement on her body almost immediately, and soon began working with a chemist to create a similar solution for the face. The resulting spray is a kind of wondrous drug-free, dermatologist-approved panacea that soothes irritation, treats eczema, rosacea, sunburns, and inflammatory acne (yes, that includes maskne ), and smells vaguely of pool water. It is frequently sold out at Sephora and on the Tower 28 website; Liu says what's supposed to be six weeks worth of inventory often runs dry in two.