12 Sex Toys That Scream: All Hail Doja Cat’s Light-Up VMAs Vagina

In a galaxy far, far away, the aliens are still applauding Doja Cat’s 2020 MTV Video Music Awards bodysuit and its *drumroll* light-up chest and vagina frontpiece. Yes, dear reader. Electric. Vagina. Frontpiece. Out of the many fierce looks from this year’s pixelated carpet — including Lady Gaga’s 9 wild facemasks — Doja Cat’s fits tapped right into 2020’s futuristic, brain-melting energy, all while making us nostalgic for the ‘90s-00s VMA glory years. Think snake dancing Britney. Mono-boob Lil Kim. Kitsch, sexy, and a little out-of-this-world.As Rap and Pop music’s resident e-girl powerhouse, Doja Cat is the perfect Gen Z inheritor of that freaky, freaky torch. For this year’s festivities, the singer emerged from a digital, gaseous red orb on Martian terrain to perform her hits “Say So” and “Like That,” flanked by background dancers in power hazmat suits *chef's kiss* whilst the booty-popping, vagina light-show ensued, and we had our own epiphany: that is the energy we need from the VMAs, and in our sex toy arsenal. We want to give our orgasms a literal glow-up! Or the closest thing to it. Inspired by Miss Doja’s glowing alien nethers, we’ve found the best light-up dildos, butt plugs, and vibrators on the web to get you to lift off.