One day, a month or so after the break-up, I was lazily lying in bed, watching YouTube videos. I came across a Buzzfeed video about a bi guy who rehashed his previous relationships with his exes, one who was a woman, the other a man. The video hit me hard. In it, the bi guy realizes he is self-destructive in his relationships because of his internal struggles with his sexuality and society’s expectations of him. This man fought against his ‘bi burden,’ just like I did. That’s when it dawned on me: I’m not bi — nor do I have to be. I don’t need to quantify my queerness for myself or anyone else, especially if all it brings is unnecessary suffering.