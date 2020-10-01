While the Masked Singer's group-per-week format is no longer new, the series is finding plenty of ground to break in season 4. First, The Masked Singer introduced its dystopian faux-audience trick, and now it's giving us The Serpent: a ridiculously talented singer whose tentacles literally move on their own. Disney's Imagineers are shaking. Who could merit such red carpet treatment?
Well, first let's consider the caliber of Group B. I am not being dramatic when I say they blow Group A out of the water. This group is packed with some frontrunners and one of the most talented singers is the Serpent. Between his animatronic arms and the intimidating snakeskin costume, the Serpent’s powerful presence on stage is amplified when he starts singing. Similar to the Leopard in season 2, the Serpent stays in character when talking to the panel which makes guessing his identity infinitely more difficult — and a lot more fun. He is definitely going to be around for a long time with that silky smooth voice, but there's no time like the present: let’s get a jump start on figuring out who's behind the mask.
Leslie Odom Jr.
The panel, specifically Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, were picking up on multiple Hamilton connections in the clue package. Scherzinger suggested Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony Award for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton. There was a map of the Caribbean shown in the package and the Serpent was sitting in a library with a stack of books next to him. In Hamilton, the characters, including Burr, mention multiple times that the titular character is an immigrant from the Caribbean. Also, the musical is based on American history and the life of Alexander Hamilton, which could explain the books.
Two signs are shown in the package — one says “medicine” and the other “musicology.” The musicology sign has a clear connection to Odom since he is a remarkable singer. The medicine clue is less obvious but it could be a reference to Odom’s acting career. He played a doctor in the star-studded 2017 movie Murder on the Orient Express. He's also got plenty of his own music to promote:
The final clue is the one that directly points to Odom which, as a Masked Singer aficionado, makes me think there's no way Odom is behind the mask. In the first ever Serpent clue package, an animated Serpent speaks to Serpent, Sr, implying the masked musician is referred to as a junior. That would give Odom’s identity away in an instant. And there's just no way this show would make his first clue package that easy to decipher. It's also very possible the show is trolling fans who thought they figured out Odom's identity before the Serpent episode even aired.
Taye Diggs
Jeong was on the Hamilton train too, but he theorized that Daveed Diggs was wearing the mask based on the book with the title “How To Dig Yourself Out of Debt.” This clue is significant but I think it is pointing to another notable Diggs with a theater background: Taye Diggs. He's known for roles in Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, so he can definitely sing.
If Diggs is inside the costume, the clue package focused more on his acting career to throw the panel and the audience for a loop. He became a household name when he starred in his debut film How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In the movie, Stella (Angela Bassett) meets Taye’s character, Winston, during her Caribbean vacation which explains the map in the clue package. The “medicine” sign also points to this movie because Winston wants to become a doctor.
The Serpent’s demeanor after his first performance of a slowed-down rendition of The Proclaimers' hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” was the most convincing evidence that Diggs is masquerading as a giant snake. Since Diggs’s television show All American has had its production delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has kept himself busy posting hilarious videos on his Instagram in character as a fitness instructor. Diggs is a funny actor who fully gets into character and the Serpent could just be his latest role.
Christopher Jackson
My final theory is the strongest, if I do say so myself. The panel guessed multiple Hamilton cast members but they didn’t suggest the person who has the range and tone most similar to the Serpent: Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington.
Washington was one of Jackson’s biggest roles but he also originated the part of Benny in Miranda’s other musical In the Heights. During the clue package, the Serpent said he had the “fire to aspire to new heights,” possibly a nod to the play's title. He also said it took “a string of miraculous events to get here.” The strings could refer to an orchestra. Jackson is also a composer and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his music.
Before the premiere, The Masked Singer aired a preview episode that introduced all the season 4 contestants. The Serpent’s teaser clue was a prescription bottle. Jackson currently stars on the show Bull, about a psychologist. He also appeared on Fringe as an EMT and on another medical drama Nurse Jackie.
During his performance, the Serpent hit multiple notes that were similar to the way Jackson sings the song “One Last Time” (above) in Hamilton. Also, compared to Odom and Diggs, Jackson’s build and height matches the Serpent a bit better.
It is admittedly early days, but I am leaning toward Jackson being on The Masked Singer this season.