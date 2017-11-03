Disney California Adventure Is Getting The Pixar Treatment

Disneyland's sister park, Disney California Adventure, is getting a major makeover. Not content with the addition of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge to Disneyland, Mickey and Co. (okay, more like an entire army of imagineers) are giving California Adventure an upgrade by transforming Paradise Pier — where the park's Instagram-ready roller coaster and Ferris wheel are — into Pixar Pier.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the Disney's Parks Blog made the news official today after months of rumors. Back in July, an initial announcement was made at D23, but more details emerged, stating that the new land would include four distinct neighborhoods and that existing attractions would get brand-new Pixar-themed overlays.
California Screamin', arguably the best ride at California Adventure, will transform into the Incredicoaster and its queue area will also get a midcentury look to coincide with the look and feel of the Incredibles. But since Disney doesn't do anything halfway, the ride itself will get a few tweaks, too. EW notes that there will be "character moments" along the way and that the coaster will get all new cars. Inside Out will also get a dedicated area with more family-friendly fare (akin to the park's Cars Land and A Bug's Land), but it's not set to open along with the redone attractions.
Since Toy Story Mania is already in line with the Pixar theme, it won't get any changes, but it will be joined by new midway games borrowing from the same film franchise. Mickey Mouse's famous face will stay on the park's Ferris wheel, but the ride's gondolas will get new Pixar characters on them. To make way for all the changes, select attractions will close temporarily on January 8, so those who want to relish the park the way it is should get there soon.
Ariel's Grotto and its adjoining Cove Bar, where visitors often congregate to take advantage of California Adventure's policy on alcohol, are getting in on the action, too. Disney Parks Blog reports that the restaurant will transform entirely into a lounge and grill, but maintain its prime views of the pier.
Fans can expect all the changes to be done by April, when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will celebrate with Pixar-themed celebrations in both parks. The fireworks show will get an update and the Pixar Play Parade will make a comeback as well.
