The Craft Is Back With A Brand New Coven Right In Time For Halloween

If you thought that witches wouldn’t be part of the reboot renaissance, think again. The latest story to be reimagined for a new generation is the 1996 supernatural drama The Craft, and its remake is ushering a new group of spell-casters into the fold.
A joint project between Blumhouse Productions and Columbia Pictures, The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex) as an aspiring witch who comes into her own after befriending a group of high school teenagers who share her interest in the dark arts. The girls invite her into their circle, and together, they practice their magic as a coven. But, as we learned in the original film 24 years ago, magic isn’t all fun and games; the witches-in-training find themselves dealing with a dark force greater than they ever imagined.
The Craft: Legacy calls upon the same dark magic as its predecessor, featuring the classic "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” game. It might even occur in the same universe. The first look at the rebooted film includes a brief Fairuza Balk cameo, and fans of The Craft will recognize her as the power-hungry witch Nancy Downs in the original film.
Spaeny rounds out a high school witchy quartet, joining Gideon Adlon (The Society, Blockers), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades, Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose). Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny also star. The film was directed, written, and executive produced by Zoe Lister-Jones.
The Craft: Legacy arrives just in time for the Halloween festivities — the spooky revival will be available for rental on PVOD and premium digital purchase on October 28.