There’s A Lion King Sequel In The Works & It Sounds Too Good To Be True

Disney has tapped Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to helm the sequel of its 2019 live-action Lion King. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the first script, has reportedly "completed an initial draft" of the script for the follow-up.
A lot of the details surrounding the upcoming sequel are still under wraps, but according to Deadline, the film will still use the photo-realistic technology that made the animals come to life in director Jon Favreau's $1.6 billion-grossing first installment. The next chapter will also reportedly "explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa’s origin story."
Jenkins has been busy wrapping up a limited series adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning The Underground Railroad for Amazon, and has another Disney (Searchlight) project in the works: a biopic of iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey. The new Lion King cast is also unknown at this point, but judging by the last movie's star-studded roster — including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, and more — it's bound to be stacked.
It's exciting news, given the success of the last film and the notoriety of its director. But as hyped as you might be, you likely aren't as excited as Jenkins' partner, fellow director Lulu Wang, who shared her own Lion King version in celebration of the big announcement.
Give this dog a Lion King 2 cameo, you cowards!