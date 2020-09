You Too Can Be A Living Meme This Halloween

The oddity of Halloween 2020 calls for you to get a little creative with your look for this year, and the internet could serve as a source of inspiration for your costume. Memes have been keeping us thoroughly entertained through this rough patch, so why not tap into them for your Halloween costume? Clever, funny, and totally unique based on your own personal interpretation, a well-executed meme costume will no doubt help you stand out at whatever function you're safely attending for the night, virtual or otherwise . After all, a meme belongs online.