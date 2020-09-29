Here’s Your First Glimpse of Princess Di & Margaret Thatcher In New The Crown Photos

We’ve gotten little tea sandwich-sized bites of what’s in store for The Crown’s upcoming season, but Netflix finally has fed us (scone-sized?) official looks at the show’s next chapter. More specifically, we finally get to see Princess Diana photos, which, — let’s be honest — is what we’re all really here for.
Netflix has shared slew of new images on social media of The Crown's fourth season, featuring shots of Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Anderson looks almost unrecognizable as the British Prime Minister – in one photo, she waves to the public outside 10 Downing Street in a blue suit, donning Thatcher's signature blonde updo.
Advertisement
Corrin also looks like the spitting image of the former Princess of Wales. In one photo, she arrives at a red carpet event in a strapless purple gown with Prince Charles (played by Josh O'Connor). Another shot shows her being photographed by paparazzi in a yellow suit — the same outfit in which she, in another photo, has a talk with Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell).
But according to the 24-year-old Corrin, the season will show the "normal" Diana that the public didn't see before she was "plucked from obscurity" and went royal. “You really see her turn from a girl into a woman,” Corrin recently told Vanity Fair.
Corrin also said that she hopes to give her character a sense of lightness that isn’t often associated with the late Princess Diana. Many people know that she suffered when she entered the spotlight and the royal family, but the actress, in talking to Princess Diana’s former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, learned that she was, in many moments, very happy. “Obviously there was a tragic strain throughout her life, which you feel very much in the series,” Corrin said. “She had so much heartbreak, loss, and loneliness, but Patrick said that her natural inclination was towards happiness.”
Netflix released the first teaser for season 4, featuring Princess Di's iconic wedding dress, in August. The Crown is back on Netflix on November 15.