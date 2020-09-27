Warning: Spoilers are ahead for The Boys season 2 episode 6.
The latest episode of the Amazon Prime Video’s series introduces us to a handful of new Compound V recipients at an off-grid facility. It’s here we meet the previously-mentioned Lamplighter (a former member of the Seven and played by Shawn Ashmore), and also a bald supe by the name of Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser). We've heard of Lamplighter before, but Cindy gets a whole Golden Girls walk-off moment, so... what is Cindy's deal?
First off, let's back up from the moment we see Cindy hitchhiking to the sounds of a woman singing "thank you for being a friend" to where this little journey began. Using information stolen from Stormfront, Frenchie (Tomer Kapon), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) find themselves at a Vought facility that is teeming with supes. But, it’s really more of a mental facility than it is Charles Xavier's school for gifted youngsters. We quickly learn that the people here aren’t detained, not admitted, and that some of their powers might be too deadly (or, uh, weird, like Love Sausage, whose superpower is having a very stretchy, strong penis) for the outside world. Lamplighter explains that they’re all test subjects, as Vought is trying to stabilize Compound V, but for the most part it’s not working.
And this is where we meet Cindy. There’s no other way to describe this supe other than "terrifying" — even the other supes are scared of Cindy. While this supe's powers are never explicitly stated, it's clear that Cindy is telekinetic and can move heavy objects and crush skulls from afar with a clench of a fist. On top of that, Cindy is bullet proof, and can withstand Stormfront’s electricity (though it does provide a very temporary K.O.). Lamplighter knows just how strong Cindy is — just look at how serious he got when trying to keep the baby supe from crushing the heads of everyone in sight.
Cut to the last scene — which is actually maybe the most twisted thing about episode 6. Where is Cindy going, what is she going to do next, and who might her next victim be? Is Cindy at all related to whatever happened at the start of the season, when Susan Raynor’s (Jennifer Esposito) head was exploded onto Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Mother's Milk?
Well, the real answer is we don't know. Cindy is not a supe from the comics. The only information we have about her from this episode. But, there is hope. It's possible that The Boys might be pulling a bit from the character Silver Kincaid in the comics. Silver Kincaid’s powers are modeled after both Jean Grey and Emma Frost from the X-Men. Jean, as Sophie Turner fans well know, has telekinetic and telepathic powers. Emma Frost, who was most recently played by January Jones, also has telepathic powers and can turn herself into a diamond for protection. Telepathy and telekinesis are the joining factors if the show is pulling from this character for Cindy.
But, the actor who plays Cindy on the show has more tricks up their sleeve which certainly hints some possibilities for the character — should they return again. Cindy could totally go off book and in a completely different direction.
In real life, Hödlmoser — who goes by they/them pronouns — is a contortionist and can bend their body in all sorts of different ways. We unfortunately don’t get to see this on The Boys (yet?) but Hödlmoser has appeared in the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Expanse, and Titans doing stunts before.
With only two episodes left of this season and a lot of the A plot still left to unravel, it's entirely possible the any further answers about Cindy will have to wait until season 3. But until then, there are always theories.