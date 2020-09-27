And this is where we meet Cindy. There’s no other way to describe this supe other than "terrifying" — even the other supes are scared of Cindy. While this supe's powers are never explicitly stated, it's clear that Cindy is telekinetic and can move heavy objects and crush skulls from afar with a clench of a fist. On top of that, Cindy is bullet proof, and can withstand Stormfront’s electricity (though it does provide a very temporary K.O.). Lamplighter knows just how strong Cindy is — just look at how serious he got when trying to keep the baby supe from crushing the heads of everyone in sight.