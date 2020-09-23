In an interview with Howard Stern last November, Stewart revealed that the pair met six years ago on a movie set, though she didn’t specify which one. It wasn’t until a birthday party for a mutual friend that they really connected. “The day I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told Stern. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?” In the same interview, Stewart confessed that she “can’t fucking wait” to propose. A year in, and the two seem as close as ever. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve reportedly quarantined together in Los Angeles.