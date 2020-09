“I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country,” Stewart continued. She listed climate change, systemic racism, freedom of speech, gun control, gender equality , and people’s right “to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear” as her reasons for casting her ballot in the 2020 presidential election. “I believe that people care about each other,” she concluded. “So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives.” Stewart joined many celebrities in trying to get the word out about National Voter Registration Day , recognized on September 22. (Though your last day to register varies by state, so make sure to look it up so you can register in time if you haven’t already!)