I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn’t have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday! “For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today... it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country. Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other. So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your fucking lives.”
