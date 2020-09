We Have All The Details Of Alicia Keys’ New Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Keys Soulcare will put out its very first offerings this holiday season with a signature sage-and-oat milk candle and two skin-care products that haven't been announced yet. According to the brand, these first three items will launch as a holiday preview; then, a full collection launch is set for early 2021 that will consist of "a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products, slated to include skin care, body care, air care, and more." (While we don't currently know the specifics of the "air care" category, we wouldn't be surprised if that included humidifiers or oil diffusers, given the brand's lifestyle approach.) This new endeavor is not a collaboration, but Keys developed the line in partnership with Renée Snyder, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of W3LL People , which also lives under the e.l.f. brand portfolio.