We Have All The Details Of Alicia Keys’ New Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Last month, we learned that Alicia Keys would soon be joining the celebrity-founders club with an upcoming brand of her own. The initial announcement didn't provide much in the way of info — basically, just that it would launch in 2021 under the e.l.f. Beauty Portfolio — but now, we're finally getting the much-anticipated details on the lifestyle beauty brand the singer-songwriter is gearing up to release.
Keys Soulcare will put out its very first offerings this holiday season with a signature sage-and-oat milk candle and two skin-care products that haven't been announced yet. According to the brand, these first three items will launch as a holiday preview; then, a full collection launch is set for early 2021 that will consist of "a line of clean, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products, slated to include skincare, body care, air care, and more." (While we don't currently know the specifics of the "air care" category, we wouldn't be surprised if that included humidifiers or oil diffusers, given the brand's lifestyle approach.) This new endeavour is not a collaboration, but Keys developed the line in partnership with Renée Snyder, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of W3LL People, which also lives under the e.l.f. brand portfolio.
Additionally, the brand announced that it will centre on four pillars: Body, Spirit, Mind, and Connection, which the founder dubs the "Keys to Soulcare." With a positive, holistic approach — much needed in the year that is 2020 — Keys Soulcare will go beyond products and live as a resource via a content site and weekly email newsletter. The website is set to launch 29th September and will feature original and co-created content that highlights the four keys with stories, tips, and inspiration.
And that's not all: The brand will also be donating a portion of sales to non-profit organisations, which will be announced soon. Even with everything but a candle yet to be revealed, it's safe to say that Keys is stepping into the beauty industry on a powerful note. With a wholesome approach that includes giving back, we're excited to see what else is coming from the soul-focused brand.