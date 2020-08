Alicia Keys Is Officially Launching A Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Not to be mistaken for a collaboration, Keys will be launching her very own brand under the e.l.f. Beauty portfolio, which acquired W3LL People earlier this year. The company dropped the news today, revealing that the line is expected to launch in 2021. "We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realise Alicia's vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," said Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, e.l.f. Beauty, in a press statement.