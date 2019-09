Alicia Keys Gets Real About What She’s Learned Going Makeup-Free

Alicia Keys has learned a lot about herself this past year, she told Glamour in an interview. Namely, through her bare-faced journey that sparked a beauty-as-you-so-choose revolution. "I recognise now that how you look is your statement, because it’s a claiming of yourself," she told the publication. "You’re saying, 'Look, world. This is me. Love me or hate me, I really don’t care.'" The point, it seems, isn't so much about if you decide to wear makeup or not. Rather, it's about doing what feels right for you. "I think what happens in the world, and I think it’s part human nature and part programming, is we become an emulation of what we see. We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, 'Wait, I’m deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.' There’s something so powerful about being my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self." Amen, girl.