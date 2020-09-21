The Best Couples At The 2020 Emmy Awards — Virtually, Of Course

Just like that, the biggest night in television came and went, featuring Hollywood's A-listers watching the show play out from their couches. The 2020
Zoomies Emmys were, as expected, very strange, but the bizarrely casual nature of the show gave attendees an opportunity to kick back and relax while still living in the moment.
Many of the stars celebrated the festivities with the significant others, and others teamed up with their respective casts and crews to make the occasion special. No red carpets, no long trains to trip over — just vibes.
Ahead, some of the homies, lovers, and friends enjoying the 2020 Emmy Awards from the comfort of their own homes.