Mitch McConnell Wasted No Time Being Human Garbage After RBG’s Death

In the months leading up to the 2016 election, McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland after the death that March of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. But this situation — in which he's trying to shoehorn a justice picked by President Trump just 46 days before a presidential election — is different, he says, making sure to justify his decision by reminding us that Republicans are, in fact, in both the presidency and the U.S. Senate.