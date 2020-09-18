12 Fashion Scores From Olivela’s Mission-Driven Sale

As much we love to indulge in some conscious retail therapy, it's not every day that our well-spent dollar goes towards supporting a charitable cause. Enter, Olivela: a retailer that stands out from the rest with its assortment of luxe brands across fashion, home, and beauty that actually benefits kids in need. And, in celebration of the e-tailer's 200,000-meal donation achievement, it's offering 25% off sitewide now through September 30 — all you need to do is use the promo code GIVE25 at checkout to save on your entire order.
Now, for some fine print: the sale doesn't apply to beauty or wellness products and also excludes select luxury brands (including Cire Trudon, Forevermark, Ippolita, Jennifer Zeuner, John Hardy, Mansur Gavriel, Marc Jacobs, Sorel, and Zoe Chicco). However, there's still a bounty of early-fall essentials that you can scoop at a discount (and yes, 20% of your purchase still benefits their featured organization, Save The Children).
Check out our favorite feel-good scores ahead — from tie-dye sweats to super-soft sweaters, boots, and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.