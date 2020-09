It’s Not Just Hysterectomies: The U.S. Has A Long, Shameful History Of Forced Sterilizations

This was also a distinction that could be seen when thousands of Mexican women who had come to the U.S. had been forcibly sterilized between the 1920s and 1950s for being deemed “immigrants of an undesirable type.” In the 1960s and 1970s, Mexican women in Los Angeles were deceived into having non-consensual sterilizations in order to receive medical care or have their babies delivered. That case was brought to light when a brave group of Chicano women spoke out and participated in a class-action lawsuit. Between the 1930s and the 1970s, nearly one-third of women in Puerto Rico were sterilized as part of a mass eugenics campaign , something that continues to impact Puerto Rican women and the larger Puerto Rican community today.