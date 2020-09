These Are Hands Down The Best Docuseries Of 2020

At this year's Emmys, the best docuseries are being honored in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category, but the nominees aren't the only series worth checking out. The following slideshow gives a rundown of seven of the most well-received documentary series from this year, along with where you can watch them. You can feel very fancy and cultured with a PBS series about the arts, dive into one of the many true crime docuseries that have premiered in recent years, or learn more about the very real thing that is McDonald's Monopoly fraud.