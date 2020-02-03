One of the early players was a butcher Jacobson knew who lived in Atlanta. What seems like out of pure ego, Jacobson told him he could make the butcher a winner — easy. But since the two were friends and lived near each other, they concocted a plan: A friend who lived far away would actually win the $10,000 prize ticket which would be cashed, given back to the butcher, and then out of that $10,000, Jacobson earned a $2,000 kickback. It wasn’t traceable right away. Another “winner” was Gloria Brown made her deal in Jacksonville, but was then instructed to go to South Carolina to “win” her Monopoly prize, and she was even coached on what to say, because too many winners happened to be living in Jacksonville and the McFraudsters didn't want McDonald's to catch on.