Taylia’s regard of time has to do with this underlying idea that she figures out at a certain point, where she starts to question her own memory. That was something I experienced in my own life, with my own trauma, uncovering and excavating — so many of us only have a slice of a memory. I have a trauma therapist, and so much of this is what I work through with her, how different it is for the varying characters involved in a moment, and how everyone walks away with a specific kind of idea of what happened and how special and powerful that is, and how important it is to remember. And, of course, we don’t remember. In so many ways, writing Like a Bird was just a pure act of intuition. I am so scared of this book coming out into the world [laughs], because it’s taken so long to write — it’s that thing where I don’t even know if it’s good, I just know that it’s from me. It is this essence of my experience, and that’s important.

