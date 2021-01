One Night In Miami’s Secret Ingredient Is Its Electric Cast — Thank You, Regina King

Goree may be a kid from Halifax, but he also takes on the role of Louisville, KY native Mohammad Ali with ease. Will Smith famously played the same role in the 2001 biopic Ali and somehow, Goree is able to outdo that Oscar-nominated performance. “I said [during filming], I don’t want to just put the Ali-isms like the rhythm of his voice and the cadence overtop of Eli.” Goree said at the press conference. “That’s what I’ve seen in other performances and then it becomes an SNL thing.” He excels at the musicality of Ali’s voice, his comedic timing (a scene in which he gets distracted by a mirror and vamps about how “pretty” he is proves to be peak Ali), and his famous gesticulations. But it’s the vulnerability shown in the moments where Clay is doubting his transformation to Mohammed Ali and his faith that Goree is most electric. Since this year’s TIFF press screenings are digital, I was able to yell “Regina!” at my screen from the comfort of my couch at every scene that knocked the wind out of me. Goree as Ali did that a lot.