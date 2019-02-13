We Spoke To Regina King About Black Love & The Pressure To Fight For Equality

She wants to tell me about a wonderful Baldwin quote that's also really pertinent, but she's worried about getting it wrong. "It starts out with 'We can disagree, that’s fine but when the disagreement is based on oppressing me, on oppressing the black race, then we have a problem'," King says. "I am definitely just giving my version of his quote but what I realized and what I think applies here so much is how so many people confuse disagreement and oppression, [and] not even realizing. In America, the dude they call president – the things that he says, disagreeing with the things that others say, not realizing that what you're doing and saying is oppressing a people is really fascinating." I laugh and tell her that it's a very polite way of putting what's been going on. She chuckles too and agrees. "Yes, I was trying to be polite."