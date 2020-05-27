Your Guide To Every Major Person In Anna Kendrick’s Love Life

For the most part, the series follows a pattern, with each episode dedicated to one love (or broader relationship) in Darby’s life. She’s got her first real post-college relationship, a one-night stand, a former childhood flame, and also certainly something she believes is true love. Which one will last? Which one will make Darby the happiest? What will she learn from each of them, if anything? The answers for Darby aren’t always clear cut, because that’s just the way love is in real life.