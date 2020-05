Your Guide To Every Major Person In Anna Kendrick’s Love Life

Do you ever wish you could take a look back at all your past (and maybe current) relationships and romanticize them in such a way so you feel like each of them taught you something along the way? That’s the best way to describe HBO Max’s Love Life, an anthology series that follows the ups and downs of one person’s journey from start to finish, or single to coupled off. The first season of the series follows Darby (Anna Kendrick), who believes, deep down in her soul, that the only way she can find happiness is to realize that she loves and is loved in return.