How Many Bad Dates Can Anna Kendrick Stomach? The Limit Does Not Exist

When HBO Max officially enters the streaming game next month, its impressive lineup might just blow you away. The new streaming service includes a bevy of original shows that span all genres — we’re finally getting that Gossip Girl reboot and the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah that we were promised — and among the new HBO Max originals is a romantic-comedy anthology series about a love-obsessed millennial trying to pinpoint exactly where her Love Life went wrong.
Anna Kendrick stars as the lovelorn Darby, a twenty-something living and working in New York City. Darby has always been invested in romance, but her different relationships over the years haven’t always had successful returns. She’s still single (and wondering why) in the most difficult city to date in. Add that to the stress of beginning a challenging career, and voilà: our heroine has a full-on quarter-life crisis on her hands.
Thankfully, Darby isn’t all alone on her journey because she’s got her friends by her side to help her navigate adulthood and all of its pitfalls. They don't always have the best dating advice — "You go out there and get on that dickwagon" isn't the most sound suggestion — but they're the support system that Darby needs to take a chance on love time and time again.
Love Life pulls audiences into Darby's past, present, and future, examining how the people that we meet shape our destiny. The cast of the HBO Max series is refreshingly diverse; Kendrick is joined by Zoë Chao (Downhill), Sasha Compare (Netflix's Uncorked), Scott McNairy (Narcos: Mexico), and Peter Vack (Someone Great).
The anthology series is set to launch as part of HBO Max's first rollout of content on May 27. Check out the trailer for Love Life, below:
