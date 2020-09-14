Glossier Just Launched A New Boy Brow — & It’s A Long Time Coming

This morning, the brand unveiled Auburn, a gorgeous medium-cinnamon hue that's been a long time coming for fans of the brand's iconic brow-fluffing tinted wax, which exploded on the scene in 2015 and became Glossier's number-one bestseller.
Natural redheads know the frustrating struggle of using an orange-y beige lip liner to fill in sparse areas, so this launch is a big deal. (Fingers crossed that Auburn Brow Flick is not far behind.) That said, you don't necessarily need to be a redhead to experiment with warming up your brow color: As someone with naturally black-brown hair, I've had makeup artists create a softer, lighter brow by using an ash brown/bronde gel. This trick also works great in photos if your brows are anything like mine and go from naturally full to Groucho Marx very quickly.
Now, with a fully stacked range of shades to suit every brow, one thing is certain: The Boy Brow hype train isn't slowing down anytime soon.
