Sophia Roe’s Japanese Grandma Inspired This Disco-Chic Workwear Line

Her newest output is a capsule collection with chef-wear brand Tilit , a Lower East Side-based purveyor of sturdy kitchen duds to chefs and restaurants around the country. Roe applied her signature “Japanese grandma disco-chic” aesthetic to a smartly designed workwear suit, available in a range of electrifying hues that are meant to be mixed and matched.“My grandmother was Japanese, so I’ve always kind of been inspired by that sort of simplicity and structure, but with fun palettes,” Roe shared. “When you go to Japan, you see that everybody looks so good all the time. All the time. Even if they're wearing prints or mixing prints with colors, the one thing that's always done right is a really great [outfit] structure, shape, and balance," she explained. Using this harmonious trifecta as the base of her inspiration, Roe added in her own style flourishes: from elongating the traditionally shorter jacket length to slightly cropping the pants — because, as she stated, “to be able to see a rad sock is important to me.”