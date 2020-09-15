Sophia Roe’s Japanese Grandma Inspired This Disco-Chic Workwear Line

Given the dire straits of the food and restaurant industry that comprises much of Tilit’s customer base, says Roe, “I don’t think we could have possibly done [the collection] without a charitable component.” 10% of the proceeds from the rainbow-bright assortment will benefit Edible Schoolyard, a non-profit that partners with New York City public schools to provide hands-on cooking and gardening education. If that’s not enough to make you feel warm and fuzzy about the cheerful collection, consider what McCrery points out: “[We’re] playing around with bright colors in light of how dark the world is — it feels like an important time to brighten your life up a little.”