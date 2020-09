Ulta Just Dropped A Friends Makeup Collection — & It’s So ’90s

The lipsticks — which we would happily mark up our coffee cups with this fall — are also named after the iconic ladies of Friends. Monica’s is a peachy pink, Rachel’s is a soft mauve , and Phoebe’s is a deep pink we could totally see her wearing during one of her many sets at the Central Perk. They all offer a satin matte finish and promise high pigment. (Sorry, Joey Tribbiani fans, there is no " Ichiban lipstick for men .")