Your Guide To Every New Halloween TV Special & Series In 2020

Before streaming services ruled the earth, we all had so few ways to scare the pants off of ourselves for Halloween. What were we supposed to do? Just watch that Charlie Brown Halloween special and whatever classics we could scrounge up on DVD? But what about the other 30 days of October? Now, we don't have that problem: There are so many Halloween TV shows and specials in 2020 for every kind of Spooky Season aficionado. Some are scary, but some are just delightful — no one really needs to be scared after the year we've been through.
In the coming weeks, every streamer and network has a show or two that will make you go bump in the night, and I'm not just talking about when you get up to pee at 2 a.m. There are supernatural thrillers, prequels, sequels, spinoffs, adaptations of famous novels, nostalgic flicks, thrillers, and a few things for those of us who like to be a little scared but still want to be able to sleep. There's only so much time before the TV networks and streamers prime us for holiday content — which seems to happen earlier and earlier every year — so soak up every bit of Halloween scariness you can.