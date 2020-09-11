Naomi Watts’ Self-Care Routine Involves Bath Soaks & Oreos

I’ve always had an interest in skin care, but I’ve become much more attentive since my 40s. I’ve let go of things like following current trends and started focusing more on my health and well-being. My overall philosophy on beauty remains the same: I am mostly drawn to the more natural form of it. I like a dress-up as much as anyone else — I love to play around with makeup and my hair, which always needs a big fluffing up — but overall I’m a fan of less is more. The more I can see someone’s skin, the better, and the closer I feel to seeing someone’s soul. Eyes are everything: I read people’s eyes and know almost immediately if I will connect with that person or not.