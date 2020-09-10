Freaky Friday, But Make It Serial Killer: Kathryn Newton & Vince Vaughn Star In Twisted Freaky Trailer
It can be scary enough waking up in your own body some days, but imagine waking up as 50-year-old, 6'5" Vince Vaughn — serial killer Vince Vaughn, that is.
This is the wild premise for the newest Blumhouse movie, Freaky, starring Vaughn and Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton. A more murder-y take on the Freaky Friday body-swap genre, Freaky tells the story of 17-year-old Millie (Newton) who becomes the the victim of the town's notorious serial killer, The Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn).
When The Butcher stabs Millie, however, his mystical dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies. Millie, who's now in the body of a man wanted by authorities all around the city, learns that she has just 24 hours to swap back with The Butcher before the change is permanent. Unfortunately, Millie's innocent-looking teenage form is the perfect cover for the murderer to go on a killing spree during Homecoming.
Judging by the first look at the trailer, this dark comedy, written and directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Paranormal Activity), will have you laughing and cringing in the same breath. Come for the perfectly spooky holiday movie vibes — stay for Vaughn acting like a sneaky high school hottie.
Watch the trailer for Freaky, which will be released on Friday, November 13 (of course).