Every single 2020 Emmys race is fierce, with some including battling Oscar winners. To help you feel like the smartest person in your Zoom watch party, we’ve studied at the tea leaves — aka years of Emmys history and buzz — to figure out which nominee is most likely to win. Keep reading for a full guide to every Emmys 2020 category, its predicted winner, and a complete explanation. Keep coming back as we inch closer to the Emmys’ premiere. We’ll be updating with new categories until September 20.