No subject is too touchy or off-limits for Chrissy Teigen — not her boobs, not her sweaty armpits, and definitely not her Botox. The model and soon-to-be mother of three has previously discussed using the injectable, which works by paralyzing the muscles in the treated area and is used for cosmetic purposes to temporarily reduce the appearance of frown lines, forehead wrinkles, and crow's feet, to help with her hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). "Botoxed my armpits," Teigen wrote in August 2019. "Truly best move I have ever made."
This past weekend, Teigen opened up once again about using the neurotoxin for a non-wrinkle-related reason, sharing that she's turned to Botox to help with migraines since becoming pregnant for the third time. "I get really bad pregnancy headaches," she tweeted. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle Botox along with a crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency. Anyhow, man, it's just so bad but I see the light finally." Teigen added that Botox — which has been FDA-approved for preventative treatment of chronic migraines since 2010 — has helped relieve her of headaches in the pre-pregnancy past, too. "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing," she replied to one follower.
Advertisement
I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2020
Teigen clarified that she sees a neurologist, not a cosmetic doctor, for the treatments to ensure her and her baby's safety. "If you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic, it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB," she advised.
Botox for migraines was literally a life changing experience for me. I now yell at everyone that Botox is the best invention in the world and drag people who condemn it for cosmetic purposes. Without it as a cosmetic procedure we wouldn’t have it as a migraine treatment.— Adele Jayde (@hawkeye2_) September 5, 2020
Teigen's experience sparked discussion on social media, with many people sharing that Botox has worked wonders for their chronic headaches, too. "I now yell at everyone that Botox is the best invention in the world and drag people who condemn it for cosmetic purposes. Without it as a cosmetic procedure, we wouldn't have it as a migraine treatment," one Twitter user wrote. "So happy you're bringing attention to the people that suffer so much from debilitating migraines!" another added. "I get Botox from my neurologist religiously every three months, and it's been life changing. You do what you gotta do to be able to enjoy life. Don't ever let anyone shame you for it!"
Given that Teigen is expecting, the conversation naturally touched upon the safety of Botox usage during pregnancy, even when cleared by a doctor (like in Teigen's case). There is no significant research on the subject, but a small study conducted by Eric Cerrati, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Utah, did not find cause for concern. "We just published the first study evaluating the safety of #botox injections that were administered knowingly and consistently throughout pregnancy. We found the medication to be safe to both the mother and the fetus throughout pregnancy and in the 3-5 year post-partum period," Dr. Cerrati wrote in an Instagram caption.
There's clearly still a lot of research to be done before the treatment can officially be deemed safe, but if you're curious about your options, take Teigen's advice and talk to your doctor for the best plan of action.