This past weekend, Teigen opened up once again about using the neurotoxin for a non-wrinkle-related reason, sharing that she's turned to Botox to help with migraines since becoming pregnant for the third time. "I get really bad pregnancy headaches," she tweeted. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle Botox along with a crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency. Anyhow, man, it's just so bad but I see the light finally." Teigen added that Botox — which has been FDA-approved for preventative treatment of chronic migraines since 2010 — has helped relieve her of headaches in the pre-pregnancy past, too. "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing," she replied to one follower.