There’s Only One Right Way For A Celebrity To Celebrate Their Birthday — Giving Back

Today is B-Day, and the world is celebrating Beyoncé's birthday like it's an established holiday because it kinda is. This year, the original Houston Hottie is starting off this new year of life by giving to others, donating a million dollars to Black small business owners across the United States.
In July, Beyoncé and her nonprofit organization BeyGOOD joined forces with the NAACP to launch the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, aimed at "[strengthening] small businesses and [ensuring] economic empowerment for Black businesses." Weeks later, 20 different black-owned business were granted $10,000 each.
But the funding didn't stop there — Beyoncé and BeyGOOD weren't done spreading the wealth around the Black community. Yesterday, the organization revealed on its official Instagram account that the superstar had personally added one million dollars to the fund for the second round of grants.
"Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned businesses," read the post. "Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP."
The massive donation is just the latest of Beyoncé's charitable efforts. She's been giving back since making her debut with Destiny's Child, and as her fame mounted, so did her contributions; through organizations like the Survivor Foundation, Chime for Change, and BeyGOOD, Beyoncé has given millions over the years. The funds have provided university scholarships, clean water for communities abroad, and coronavirus testing and relief.
At June's BET Awards, Beyoncé was given the prestigious Humanitarian Award, the network recognizing her long history of charity. Friend and Former First Lady Michelle Obama virtually introduced the star and praised her for her contributions to society.
"You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black lives," said the FLOTUS of Beyoncé. "She's always turning up, looking out and making us all a little bit better, a little more fierce, and she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear."
We stan a generous queen. Happy B-Day.